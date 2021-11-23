STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao slams Railways for forcing senior citizens pay full fare

Responding to RTI revelation which said that almost four-crore senior citizens were forced pay full fare since March 2020, he described this as a 'very unfornunate situation'.

Published: 23rd November 2021 01:26 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana MAUD and IT minister KT Rama Rao expressed criticism over Indian Railways suspending concessions and forcing senior citizens pay full fare for thier travel since the outbreak of COVID.

Responding to RTI revelation which said that almost four-crore senior citizens were forced pay full fare since March 2020, he described this as a 'very unfornunate situation' while tagging Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter. 

