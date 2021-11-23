Telangana minister KT Rama Rao slams Railways for forcing senior citizens pay full fare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana MAUD and IT minister KT Rama Rao expressed criticism over Indian Railways suspending concessions and forcing senior citizens pay full fare for thier travel since the outbreak of COVID.

VerY unfortunate situation Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji



Please review the decision in the interest of crores of senior citizens who deserve our assistance and respect https://t.co/cNvbyHx0oH — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 23, 2021

Responding to RTI revelation which said that almost four-crore senior citizens were forced pay full fare since March 2020, he described this as a 'very unfornunate situation' while tagging Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter.