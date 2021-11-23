TJUDA warns of stir over GO 155

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has threatened to boycott duties from November 26 if GO 155 is not revoked.The association staged protests against the GO at various government hospitals on Monday, demanding that the State government roll back the order.

President of TJUDA D Sagar said that as per the order, 20 per cent clinical seats and 30 per cent non-clinical seats were reserved for in-service doctors in NEET PG for the academic year 2021-22. This, he said, was a huge loss for the students who were working hard day and night to obtain admissions for the various courses.

Dr Manikiran Of Gandhi Medical College added that almost 50 per cent seats were under the national reservation category and that if 30 per cent seats would be reserved for in-service doctors, there would only be 20 per cent seats left in the State. “Hardly two students can get seats in medical colleges like Gandhi, Osmania and others,” Dr Manikiran said.