TS babus meet Union Mins over paddy issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An official delegation led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar called on the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Secretary for Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey in Delhi on Monday and discussed the paddy procurement issues. Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Rama Krishna Rao, Agriculture secretary M Raghunandan Rao and other bureaucrats from the State were present at the meeting.