STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

VANPIC case: petitioner challenges CBI action

At the time of decision, the petitioner was on leave, said the senior counsel.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, heard the plea filed by a former IRAS Officer KV Brahmananda Reddy, who seeks to quash a case booked against him in Vadrevu Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) chargesheet. 

He further informed the court that as per the business rules he had discharged his duties and challenged the CBI court direction which dismissed his plea. Senior counsel Vinod Kumar Deshpande, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the court that the government had entrusted the petitioner the task to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in VANPIC project, as the petitioner could not send the files directly to the Council of Ministers, he sent the file to the Secretary concerned. At the time of decision, the petitioner was on leave, said the senior counsel. The court will continue hearing the arguments on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp