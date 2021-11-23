VANPIC case: petitioner challenges CBI action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, heard the plea filed by a former IRAS Officer KV Brahmananda Reddy, who seeks to quash a case booked against him in Vadrevu Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) chargesheet.

He further informed the court that as per the business rules he had discharged his duties and challenged the CBI court direction which dismissed his plea. Senior counsel Vinod Kumar Deshpande, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the court that the government had entrusted the petitioner the task to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in VANPIC project, as the petitioner could not send the files directly to the Council of Ministers, he sent the file to the Secretary concerned. At the time of decision, the petitioner was on leave, said the senior counsel. The court will continue hearing the arguments on Tuesday.