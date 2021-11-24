STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 youths kill selves in Sircilla

In another incident, Venkatesh, 24, from Ashok Nagar of Sircilla town, died by suicide on Monday evening after he felt humiliated over not being employed.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two men killed themselves — one over financial issues, and the other over not getting a job — in Sircilla town on Monday. A 26-year-old weaver, unable to overcome the financial problems he was beset with, died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Sircilla town on Monday night.

The deceased, Mantri Dileep, had returned from Dubai about five months ago. The incident occurred at Sundaraiah Nagar in Sircilla. According to Dileep’s mother, her son went to Dubai in search of employment and was working in a garment shop. He was forced to return home due to the pandemic. 

This put him in a fix as, before going to Dubai, he had taken loans from money lenders. As a result, on his return, he faced financial issues, while he was also suffering from health issues, his mother said.Dileep went out on Monday evening and did not return until late night, by which time his family had slept. When they woke up, they found him hanging from the ceiling. 

In another incident, Venkatesh, 24, from Ashok Nagar of Sircilla town, died by suicide on Monday evening after he felt humiliated over not being employed. He consumed insecticide to kill himself, after which he was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. He was a BTech graduate and had been seeking employment for the past two years.

