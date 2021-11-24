STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalvakuntla Kavitha to be elected unanimously to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad

Election officials rejected the nomination of an Independent Srinivas during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday. With this, only Kavitha is in the fray for the Nizamabad MLC seat.

Published: 24th November 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Nizamabad MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, will be elected unanimously from the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency in the biennial polls to the Telangana Legislative Council.

Election officials rejected the nomination of an Independent Srinivas during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday. With this, only Kavitha is in the fray for the Nizamabad MLC seat under the Local Authorities segment.
 
After the last date for withdrawal of nominations is over on November 26, officials will announce that Kavitha has been elected unanimously.

However, TRS candidates are facing elections in Medak, Khammam and other seats. Biennial polls to 12 MLC seats in nine Local Authorities constituencies will be held on December 10 and counting will take place on December 14.

