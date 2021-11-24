Paddy procurement issue: Farmers of Telangana's Jagtial to hold rally

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Vexed over the delay in procurement of Kharif crops, farmers have decided to organise a massive rally and dharna on November 26 (Friday) in Jagtial. A release issued by the Rythu Aikya Vedika stated that they want suggestions from the government as to which crops they should grow in the Yasangi (Rabi) season.

They have also demanded for maize procurement centres for Kharif season to be set up and for the Mutayampet sugar factory to be reopened. The rally will be held from the old bus station to the Collectorate.