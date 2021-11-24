Telangana Congress pulls up three leaders over 'unparliamentary' language during training programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Disciplinary Action Committee of the TPCC issued show cause notices to Jangaon DCC president J Raghava Reddy and two other party leaders on Tuesday, stating that they had used 'unparliamentary' language against Congress leaders and had made scathing remarks against former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah during a two-day training programme held in Kompally on November 9 and 10.

The committee led by G Chinna Reddy directed the three Jangaon leaders - the other two being Y Sudhakar, former chairman, AMC and M Srinivas, former Municipal Councilor - to submit an explanation before November 29.

The notice says that they not only obstructed the speech of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, but also raised slogans against the State leadership and used filthy vernacular against TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

50th anniversary of Bangladesh liberation observed

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, the Congress party on Tuesday organised a programme with veterans as guests. Capt Pravin Davar, senior AICC leader and convenor of Bangladesh Liberation war commemoration committee Lt Gen ARK Reddy, recipient of Parama Visishta Seva Medal (PVSM), gave insights into the war with Pakistan, which helped Bangladeshis liberate themselves