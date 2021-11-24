'Terrible mystery' surrounds recovery exercise: SC panel asks Telangana counsel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State counsel presented arguments, Justice VS Sirpurkar, Chairman of the judicial commission, observed that the discovery of the victim's articles is a 'terrible mystery', while referring to the fact that a CI was asked to dig out the items belonging to the victim.

"Have you come across any discovery made by a senior officer asking colleagues to dig out a place and recover articles. Does it not point out an accusing finger that the police officer knew where the things were hidden. Why were the accused not asked to remove the articles. This is what puts us in doubt," he asked the counsel Lata Krishnamurthy, who replied that the accused led the police party.

In response, Krishnamurthy said, "Just because the CI discovered the articles, the whole evidence should not be discredited and be taken as if the incident did not occur."