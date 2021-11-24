STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS will remain untouched in Medak district: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

The Minister added that it was wrong of Kishan to say that the farmers of the State were facing no problems.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the TRS would remain untouched no matter how many people contested in the MLC elections in Medak district. The Minister arrived in the district headquarters on Tuesday to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming elections. Earlier in the day, he conducted special pujas at the Vijneshwar temple near Rudraram village in Sangareddy district. 

Speaking to the media, he said, "It doesn’t matter how many people contest the MLC election in Medak. The TRS is strong enough and we will prove this after December 20." He added that the Election Commission had given the MLAs the right to vote this time. 

"The BJP leaders in Delhi say one thing about the purchase of paddy and the gully leaders here say something else altogether. They are only trying to confuse the farmers," he said, while criticising Union Minister Kishan Reddy for speaking to farmers in a "derogatory manner".

"The Union Minister said that the Centre would buy rice in the Rabi season. But doesn’t Kishan Reddy know that only boiled rice comes in Rabi and not raw rice," Harish asked. The Minister added that it was wrong of Kishan to say that the farmers of the State were facing no problems.

"The Union Minister should travel to the villages and see what the farmers’ problems are. The paddy bought in the past is still stored in the godowns. If Kishan cares for the farmers, he should ensure the grains are moved," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangareddy district T Harish Rao TRS Telangana MLC elections Medak district
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp