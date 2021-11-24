TRS will remain untouched in Medak district: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the TRS would remain untouched no matter how many people contested in the MLC elections in Medak district. The Minister arrived in the district headquarters on Tuesday to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming elections. Earlier in the day, he conducted special pujas at the Vijneshwar temple near Rudraram village in Sangareddy district.

Speaking to the media, he said, "It doesn’t matter how many people contest the MLC election in Medak. The TRS is strong enough and we will prove this after December 20." He added that the Election Commission had given the MLAs the right to vote this time.

"The BJP leaders in Delhi say one thing about the purchase of paddy and the gully leaders here say something else altogether. They are only trying to confuse the farmers," he said, while criticising Union Minister Kishan Reddy for speaking to farmers in a "derogatory manner".

"The Union Minister said that the Centre would buy rice in the Rabi season. But doesn’t Kishan Reddy know that only boiled rice comes in Rabi and not raw rice," Harish asked. The Minister added that it was wrong of Kishan to say that the farmers of the State were facing no problems.

"The Union Minister should travel to the villages and see what the farmers’ problems are. The paddy bought in the past is still stored in the godowns. If Kishan cares for the farmers, he should ensure the grains are moved," he said.