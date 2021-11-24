STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VANP Industrial Corridor: Nimmagadda Prasad seeks relief in Telangana HC, refutes CBI allegations

Published: 24th November 2021 08:01 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard the petition filed by Nimmagadda Prasad who sought discharge of his name from the in Vadrevu Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) projects case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

T Niranjan Reddy, counsel for Nimmagadda Prasad submitted that the CBI had alleged that his client had invested in the YS Jagan's company, to receive benefits and Vadrevu Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor projects by the then government, when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister. 

But, his client also invested Rs 350 crore in Jagathi Group after the demise of  YSR. CBI had not revealed it, only it has stated that the investments by Nimmagadda was a quid pro quo. He also submitted that his client had invested Rs 35 crore  in 2006  in Sandur company, which belongs to Jagan and is now valued at Rs 148 crore.

