All talk, no action: Congress on KCR's Delhi visit

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD: Alleging that ‘nothing substantial’ came out of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Delhi tour, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy felt that all the hype around his visit was meant to reinforce the clandestine political relationship between the TRS and BJP. 

In a open letter, Revanth said that the Chief Minister had failed to reassure the farmers of the State and that the ‘drama’ enacted by him was part of the ‘match-fixing’ between the TRS and the BJP. “Rather than procuring paddy, which is getting damaged owing to the delay, KCR is trying to fool people by bringing up the non-issue of Rabi crop. What kind of assurance will he give to the farmers whose crop is already damaged,” he asked. 

Earlier in the day, the TPCC chief expressed his anguish over the police becoming mute spectators when TRS men tore up the nomination papers filed by Independent candidates for the Rangareddy Local Authorities segment on the final day of filing of nominations. 

Tagging the Chief Minister’s Office, DGP (TS), Chief Electoral Officer (TS) on Twitter, he termed this incident the ‘death of democracy’ in the heart of Hyderabad. “As the TRS gundas were tearing off the nomination papers of State MPTC Association president, what were those cops doing there? Were they doing their jobs or acting as slaves of KCR? Is national constitution being enforced here or just Kalvakuntla’s own constitution holds sway? [sic],” he tweeted.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expressed his anguish over the police becoming mute spectators when TRS men tore up the nomination papers filed by Independent candidates for the Rangareddy Local Authorities segment on the final day of filing of nominations

