STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As hopes dry up, farmers bury ORR service stretch with heaps of paddy

After harvesting Kharif paddy about 15 days ago, they spread the entire crop on the road for drying.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers spread paddy on the ORR service road near Taramathipet village under Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district to dry the produce that was drenched in recent rains, on Wednesday | S Senbagap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers who cultivated paddy in the peripheral areas of Hyderabad have been suffering no less than their counterparts in rural areas, as delay in procurement due to moisture content, coupled with repeated rains, has caused heavy losses to them.

Around 250 farmers living in Taramathipet village under Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district, who cultivate paddy, have been using the service road of ORR located adjacent to their village as a thrashing area for the past couple of years due to unavailability of space to dry their produce. After harvesting Kharif paddy about 15 days ago, they spread the entire crop on the road for drying.

Meanwhile, as the city has been receiving rains on a daily basis for the past few days, a good portion of paddy has germinated, which the ryots sorted out and threw away on Wednesday, as it would not be procured at purchase centres in Gouravelli and Bacharam.

“Last night, we went home for dinner and by the time we were back, rains had drenched the entire produce,” K Beerappa, a farmer, told Express. He cultivated paddy in four acres this Kharif and opined that not even 40 bags of the produce would remain by the time of procurement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad ORR service stretch
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp