As hopes dry up, farmers bury ORR service stretch with heaps of paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers who cultivated paddy in the peripheral areas of Hyderabad have been suffering no less than their counterparts in rural areas, as delay in procurement due to moisture content, coupled with repeated rains, has caused heavy losses to them.

Around 250 farmers living in Taramathipet village under Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district, who cultivate paddy, have been using the service road of ORR located adjacent to their village as a thrashing area for the past couple of years due to unavailability of space to dry their produce. After harvesting Kharif paddy about 15 days ago, they spread the entire crop on the road for drying.

Meanwhile, as the city has been receiving rains on a daily basis for the past few days, a good portion of paddy has germinated, which the ryots sorted out and threw away on Wednesday, as it would not be procured at purchase centres in Gouravelli and Bacharam.

“Last night, we went home for dinner and by the time we were back, rains had drenched the entire produce,” K Beerappa, a farmer, told Express. He cultivated paddy in four acres this Kharif and opined that not even 40 bags of the produce would remain by the time of procurement.