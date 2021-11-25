STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘CBI did not disclose all facts in case’

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, who appeared on behalf of Nimmagadda Prasad, submitted that everything was discussed with Council of Ministers. 

Published: 25th November 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:11 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nimmagadda Prasad, who is facing probe in the illegal assets case filed against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, on Wednesday, informed the High Court that in Vadrevu-Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) project, the CBI unilaterally placed the papers in their favour. 

