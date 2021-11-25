‘CBI did not disclose all facts in case’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nimmagadda Prasad, who is facing probe in the illegal assets case filed against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, on Wednesday, informed the High Court that in Vadrevu-Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) project, the CBI unilaterally placed the papers in their favour.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a batch of cases related to the illegal assets case. Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, who appeared on behalf of Nimmagadda Prasad, submitted that everything was discussed with Council of Ministers.