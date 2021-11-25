Free dialysis centres for HIV patients, says Telangana Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao has directed the State Health Department officials to provide free dialysis facilities to HIV-positive and Hepatitis patients suffering from kidney ailments. He instructed the authorities concerned to set up 10 beds at each dialysis centre in Hyderabad and Warangal — five each for HIV and Hepatitis patients.

The Minister was interacting with the senior officials of State Health Department during a review meeting held at Aarogyasri Trust in Care Hospital. Officials were instructed to set up dialysis centres on a war footing at both the locations.

Harish stressed that the poor were unable to bear the expenses posed by dialysis treatment and that the free centres were a step towards easing their struggles. About 43 government-run dialysis centres are functioning across the State and about 10,000 patients are benefitting from them. The government spends Rs 100 crore a year for their functioning.

The Minister also directed the officials to set up free dialysis facilities at all government centres to the people covered under the Employee Health Scheme and retired employees.