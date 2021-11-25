Locals spot big cat in Bayyaram forest area

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Fear has gripped the residents of Naryanapuram village under Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district after a few local shepherds spotted tiger movement in Rakasigutta forest area on Wednesday. The locals immediately informed the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), who in turn contacted the Forest Department. On learning about it, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area.

Bayyaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) G Suvavchala however told the media that they were not able to find any pugmarks in the area. Meanwhile, the authorities have deployed three special teams to monitor the situation and set up camera traps to nab the big cat.The district Forest Department has also sounded a high alert in the Bayyaram forest area and increased vigil to avoid untoward incidents.