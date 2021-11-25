Telangana HC to hear plea against trainee IAS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha will hear the implead petition filed by a woman against a trainee IAS officer Mrugender Lal, son of former TRS MLA Madan Lal Banoth from Wyra constitueny on Thursday.

The woman was allegedly raped by the trainee IAS officer with a promise to marry her, but is now avoiding her. The woman has requested the court to quash the petition filed by the officer. A case has been registered against a trainee officer at Kukatpally Police Station for allegedly cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her.

The victim filed a complaint with the police alleging that the trainee officer, who is presently undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu, raped her on different occasions since 2019, by blackmailing her and threatening to call off the marriage if she did not fulfil his sexual desires. The officer approached the HC and got an interim relief. After which the victim filed an implead petition.