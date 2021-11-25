Telangana High Court flags gender bias in promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, found fault with the State government for discriminating against the women officers of the Prisons Department by not considering them for promotions from a Deputy Superintendent’s post to that of a Superintendent.

The bench set aside a GO issued in the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh, as adopted by the Telangana government, in so far as restricting the promotions to the post of Superintendent of Jails Category 4. T Venkatlaxmi Srinath, Dy Superintendent (Jails), had filed a petition challenging the GO, which she said discriminated between men and women officers in promotions. After hearing the petitioner’s contention, the bench made it clear that women officers should be treated on par with their male counterparts.