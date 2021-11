By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His health condition is stable.

According to reports, on Sunday, the Speaker was part of the celebrations of his granddaughter's wedding and it was attended by many big politicians including CM Chandrasekhar Rao.



