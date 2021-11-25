STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS leader Kavitha to be elected unopposed from Nizamabad

Election officials rejected the nomination of independent candidate Kotagiri Srinivas during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:26 AM

TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha is all set to be elected unopposed from the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency in the biennial polls to the State Legislative Council. Election officials rejected the nomination of independent candidate Kotagiri Srinivas during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday. This means only Kavitha is in the fray for the MLC seat.

After the last date for withdrawal of nominations on November 26, officials will announce that Kavitha was elected unopposed. Two more TRS candidates — Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju — too would be elected unopposed from Rangareddy segment. However, TRS candidates are facing elections in Medak, Khammam and other seats. In her election affidavit, Kavitha has stated that she has 1.9 kg gold ornaments and diamonds, and holds liabilities worth Rs 16.62 crore. 

Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has 1.9 kg gold ornaments and diamonds and 11.2 kg silver ornaments, besides Rs 16.62 crore liabilities. In her election affidavit, Kavitha stated that her husband has Rs 5 crore loans. The gross total value of her movable assets is Rs 14.78 crore and the value of her husband’s movable assets is Rs 14.04 crore. 

The value of her immovable assets is Rs 5.70 crore and that of her husband is Rs 5.17 crore. The immovable assets include 10.16 acres of agriculture land at Malleboinapally in Jadcherla and 4.24 acres at Appanapally and Edira. She inherited both these lands as a gift from her father. Kavitha’s loans included Rs 95.67 lakh overdraft in Bank of Baroda, Rs 24 lakh gold loan and Rs 10.18 lakh car loan.

Comments

