STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana fares better than nation, Andhra Pradesh in key sectors

Telangana is performing well in several sectors, as shown by various indicators provided in the latest data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

Published: 25th November 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is performing well in several sectors, as shown by various indicators provided in the latest data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The State’s performance is far better than that of its sibling State Andhra Pradesh. In fact, it is also better than the national average performance. The RBI on Wednesday released the “Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2020-21”.

The per capita availability of power in Telangana for 2020-21 is 1,904.5 units, against the national average of 1,031.4 units, while it is just 1,254.5 units in AP. The availability of power in 2020-21 in Telangana is 6,699 crore units, whereas it is 6,208 crore units in AP. The power requirements in Telangana and AP are 6,700 crore units and 6,208 crore units, respectively. However, as per the data, Telangana had a shortage of one crore units in 2020-21.

The gross enrolment ratio in primary schools (classes I to V) in Telangana is 111.9, against the national ratio of 102.7. The enrolment ratio in AP is 101.4. The enrolment ratio in upper primary schools (classes VI to VIII) in Telangana is 97.4, while the all India ratio is 88.9 and same indicator in AP is 92.5. Telangana also has better enrolment of 106.3 in elementary schools (classes I to VIII) against the all India ratio of 97.8, and AP’s ratio of 97.5. The enrolment in secondary (VIII and IX) and higher secondary (XI and XII) classes in Telangana is 88 and 57.2, respectively, whereas the all India averages for the same classes are 50.5 and 51.4. The corresponding numbers in AP are 81.4 and 52.2.

The birthrate in Telangana, as per 2018 data, is 16.9 per 1,000, significantly lower than the all-India average of 20 but slightly higher than AP’s birthrate of 16. The death rate per 1,000 in the State is 6.3 against the national average of 6.2. The infant mortality rate in Telangana is 27 per 1,000, while the  national average is 32 and AP’s mortality rate is 29.The life expectancy in Telangana between 2014-18 is 69.6 years, and the all-India average is 69.4. AP does better here, with a life expectancy of 70 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana RBI Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp