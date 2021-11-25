Telangana fares better than nation, Andhra Pradesh in key sectors

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is performing well in several sectors, as shown by various indicators provided in the latest data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The State’s performance is far better than that of its sibling State Andhra Pradesh. In fact, it is also better than the national average performance. The RBI on Wednesday released the “Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2020-21”.

The per capita availability of power in Telangana for 2020-21 is 1,904.5 units, against the national average of 1,031.4 units, while it is just 1,254.5 units in AP. The availability of power in 2020-21 in Telangana is 6,699 crore units, whereas it is 6,208 crore units in AP. The power requirements in Telangana and AP are 6,700 crore units and 6,208 crore units, respectively. However, as per the data, Telangana had a shortage of one crore units in 2020-21.

The gross enrolment ratio in primary schools (classes I to V) in Telangana is 111.9, against the national ratio of 102.7. The enrolment ratio in AP is 101.4. The enrolment ratio in upper primary schools (classes VI to VIII) in Telangana is 97.4, while the all India ratio is 88.9 and same indicator in AP is 92.5. Telangana also has better enrolment of 106.3 in elementary schools (classes I to VIII) against the all India ratio of 97.8, and AP’s ratio of 97.5. The enrolment in secondary (VIII and IX) and higher secondary (XI and XII) classes in Telangana is 88 and 57.2, respectively, whereas the all India averages for the same classes are 50.5 and 51.4. The corresponding numbers in AP are 81.4 and 52.2.

The birthrate in Telangana, as per 2018 data, is 16.9 per 1,000, significantly lower than the all-India average of 20 but slightly higher than AP’s birthrate of 16. The death rate per 1,000 in the State is 6.3 against the national average of 6.2. The infant mortality rate in Telangana is 27 per 1,000, while the national average is 32 and AP’s mortality rate is 29.The life expectancy in Telangana between 2014-18 is 69.6 years, and the all-India average is 69.4. AP does better here, with a life expectancy of 70 years.