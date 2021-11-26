STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CCTV footage, scientific clues nail 4 accused: State counsel on Disha case encounter victims

The footage collected at the toll plaza shows the victim crossing the road, two persons using her scooter, after which she disappears and her burnt body is found the next day at Chatanpally.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

2019 Hyderabad encounter, Hyderabad Veterinarian rape and murder case

People raise slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were killed in an exchange of fire with police. (File | PTI)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate V Surender Rao appearing for the Telangana government before the judicial commission argued that footage from several CCTVs, statements of a worker at the puncture shop and wine shop near Tondupally toll plaza identifying the accused and other scientific evidence was sufficient to connect the four accused to the crime. Surender Rao also pointed to the recovery of liquor bottles, the victim’s undergarments and other belongings seized from the place where she was allegedly raped.  

The footage collected at the toll plaza shows the victim crossing the road, two persons using her scooter, after which she disappears and her burnt body is found the next day at Chatanpally.  Prior to this, the last telephone conversation of the victim with her sister, expressing fear due to some persons, supports the offence.

This incident, followed by the sequence of events in the form of CCTV footage, statements of petrol pump staff, identification of the lorry owner P Srinivasa Reddy and Reddy identifying the accused from the CCTV footage, links the accused to the offence. He identified them, as he had employed them and knew them for quite some time. 

Justice V S Sirpurkar, chairman of the commission commented, “frankly speaking, we are not able to see anything in the footage to show that the accused carried away the girl. Can you precisely show from the footage, any of the accused carrying her? According to you, she was carried away from the toll plaza and raped.”

Rao submitted that physical features may not be clearly visible, but the continuity of the footage links the chain of the events from the time she disappeared. “Further beside the toll plaza there is a service road, which is a dark area, which is not visible in the footage.” Rao argued that Reddy volunteered to show the accused to the police party, following which police picked up all the four accused and arrested them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha rape and murder Shamshabad encounter Supreme Court probe panel
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp