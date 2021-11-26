Chilly nights ahead for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After experiencing continuous rainfall over a week, the State is likely to witness breezy weather conditions and a winter chill will make a comeback. Nights will turn colder in the State. There would be a partly cloudy sky in the next two days. Minimum temperatures could hover around 14°C to 15°C in Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sircilla, Karimnagar and Jagtial.