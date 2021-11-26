Chilly nights ahead for Telangana

HYDERABAD: After experiencing continuous rainfall over a week, the State is likely to witness breezy weather conditions and a winter chill will make a comeback. Nights will turn colder in the State. There would be a partly cloudy sky in the next two days. Minimum temperatures could hover around 14°C to 15°C in Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sircilla, Karimnagar and Jagtial.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Omicron Covid variant: US, Canada impose travel ban for foreigners from African countries
Villagers in Tamil Nadu's Udumalaipet allege land encroached for resort
FIR lodged on death threat to AAP's Sanjay Singh: Police
Coimbatore librarian bags award
Rajasthan minister boasts of his 'game' of joining Congress after winning on BSP ticket
'Will take back Kalapani from India through dialogue if come back to power': Oli