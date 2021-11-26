Close aide of Telangana Agriculture Minister joins Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considered to be a close aide of Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, former TRS leader from Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district Rangineni Abhilash Rao joined Congress amid huge fanfare at a programme held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

While welcoming him into the party fold, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister Niranjan Reddy was involved in massive corruption. “He is known locally as temple thief and he does not work if you don’t grease his palms,” he alleged.

Revanth informed that as part of building pressure on the ruling TRS government, the Congress would hold a two-day deeksha at dharna chowk on November 27 and 28. He claimed that some 67,000 farmers had died during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s second term as CM.