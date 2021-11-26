STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close aide of Telangana Agriculture Minister joins Congress

While welcoming Rangineni Abhilash Rao into the Congress party fold, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister Niranjan Reddy was involved in massive corruption.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy invites Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy's close aide Rangineni Abhilash Rao into Congress on Nov 25, 2021.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy invites Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy's close aide Rangineni Abhilash Rao into Congress on Nov 25, 2021. (Photo | Twitter, Revanth Reddy)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Considered to be a close aide of Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, former TRS leader from Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district Rangineni Abhilash Rao joined Congress amid huge fanfare at a programme held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. 

While welcoming him into the party fold, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister Niranjan Reddy was involved in massive corruption. “He is known locally as temple thief and he does not work if you don’t grease his palms,” he alleged. 

Revanth informed that as part of building pressure on the ruling TRS government, the Congress would hold a two-day deeksha at dharna chowk on November 27 and 28. He claimed that some 67,000 farmers had died during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s second term as CM.

