Minister Talasani aims to up Telangana Vijaya Dairy turnover to Rs 1,500 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to see to it that Telangana Vijaya Dairy achieved a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the next three years.

At a review here on Thursday, Talasani said the present turnover of Vijaya Dairy was Rs 800 crore and it should touch Rs 1,500 crore in the next three years. He directed the officials to give more publicity for Vijaya Dairy products and ensure that they were available to people.

He suggested the officials to give incentives to those who had the best sales. He asked them to prepare an action plan to promote the products and place the report before the Board meeting to be held on December 16.