Rakesh Tikait slams KCR and Owaisi, terms them spoilsports

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pledged his support to the farmers’ agitation at the national level and also announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia to the kin of around 700 farmers who died during the struggle, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Singh Tikait on Thursday described the TRS as BJP’s B team.

The kisan leader was equally critical of TRS ally AIMIM and urged the people to “control” the two leaders — KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi, as they were playing spoilsport in north India. “They are A and B teams of the BJP,” he said.

Tikait’s description of the two leaders as BJP’s comrades-in-arms came as a surprise since not very long ago KCR had announced that he would lead the farmers’ agitation and vowed to fight for the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill and statutory backing for MSP for farmers’ produce.

But KCR does not seem to have made any attempts to warm up to the farmers’ leaders and neither did Tikait make an attempt to meet him in Hyderabad. He also seemed to have not taken seriously KCR’s ambition of leading the farmers' agitation at the national level.

Tikait who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday and sat in a Maha Dharna organised by AIKSCC, marking the completion of one year of agitation against the three farm laws, which have since been repealed, said that one of the two leaders was an “untamed bull”, without specifying which one he was referring to.

He advised the Opposition parties to follow their own agenda and not get deviated from the discussion on farm laws in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. He also wondered why the Prime Minister who announced repealing of the three farms laws was shying away from speaking to farmers. “When the Prime Minister was clear about repealing the laws, why is he not speaking to farmers. They are not the criminals to be afraid of,” he said.

The leader refuted the “malicious campaign” that indicated that the agitating farmers reached a stage where they are set to split into different groups. “We are working unitedly and there are attempts by vested interests to create a narrative that a group of farmers was going to support BJP,” he said.

Tikait alleged that the present government was not being run by a party, but it was one which toed the line of Nagpur (RSS). Even the media is provided with questions from Nagpur via Delhi. “Camera and pen under the shadow of guns, which is an unannounced curfew,” he said.

He, however, welcomed the idea of Rs 3 lakh ex gratia announced by KCR and said that all the States should contribute more as they were helping the families of martyrs. On backing the TRS-led protest programmes on paddy procurement, the leader said that he would have to study the policy of the State government first before expressing his opinion on it.