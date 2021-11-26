Telangana doing well as per RBI report, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod tells BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that the State had witnessed rapid strides of progress and it was above the national average in several key sectors. In a statement here, Vinod Kumar, citing the RBI’s latest report, appealed to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to realise the facts, as the RBI’s “Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2020-21” indicated that Telangana was progressing very much.

Vinod Kumar wanted the BJP leaders to see that the Central government had accorded national project status to at least one irrigation project in the State. If possible, exert pressure on the Central government and see that the Centre sanctions new schemes and funds to the state, he appealed to the BJP leaders.

Quoting RBI’s report, the vice-chairman said the State had achieved significant growth in the production of pulses, paddy, cotton, meat and other produces, in enrolments in schools, and in the power sector. The BJP leaders should realise this and play the role of a constructive opposition, instead of making cheap comments against the State government, he added.