Telangana HC grants bail to trainee IAS officer accused of rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trainee IAS officer Mrugender Lal and his parents got anticipatory bail in the Telangana High Court in a case where Lal has been accused of allegedly cheating and raping a woman after promising to marry her. Lal’s father is Madan Lal Banoth, former TRS MLA from Wyra constituency in Khammam district.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha on Thursday granted the three accused conditional anticipatory bail for 15 days. The bench further directed the authorities concerned to place the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report by the next date of hearing.

The victim filed a complaint at the Kukatpally police station alleging that the trainee officer, who is presently undergoing training at Madurai District Collectorate in Tamil Nadu, raped her on different occasions here since 2019, by blackmailing her and threatening to call off the marriage if she did not obey him.