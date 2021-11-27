STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former TRS mayor likely to join saffron camp

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao lambasted his former colleague for levelling baseless allegations against the party after enjoying all the positions provided by TRS president KCR.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:11 AM

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after senior TRS leader and former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh resigned from the ruling party, rumours are rife that he is likely to join the saffron camp. He has gone underground after his exit from the party on Thursday. Though Express tried to contact the senior politician, his cell phone has been unreachable since Thursday night.

Meanwhile, one of Ravinder Singh’s close associates said that he was in Nanded, Maharashtra. The said person, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Ravinder Singh ended his association with the pink party as he had no options left.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao lambasted his former colleague for levelling baseless allegations against the party after enjoying all the positions provided by TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. While addressing the media here on Friday, Sunil Rao stated that  Singh became a mayor with the blessings of KCR. The Mayor also alleged that  Singh was behaving like an opportunist by jumping ship and abandoning his crew.

