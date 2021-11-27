STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four killed as car crashes into tree at Manakondur

Vehicle was moving at 100 kmph, say cops

Published: 27th November 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:37 AM

Car was proceeding towards Karimnagar from Khammam when mishap occurred

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Four persons lost their lives while another one sustained serious injuries in a ghastly accident that took place on the NH-563 near Manakondur police station here in the wee hours of Friday. The incident happened when the speeding car in which they were travelling towards Karimnagar from Khammam crashed into a tree by the roadside.

The deceased persons have been identified as Koppula Srinivas Rao, 57, Koppula Balaji Sridhar, 55, Sri Raj, 53, and their driver Induri Jalandar, 26. While Srinivas, who worked as an executive engineer in the Panchayat Raj Department, and Balaji, an advocate, were brothers, Sri Raj was their relative. Another person named Penchala Srinivas Rao who received severe head injuries, was shifted to a private hospital and his condition is critical.

According to sources, the victims were returning from Kallur in Khammam district after taking part in the 12th day ceremony of an acquaintance. Manakondur Circle Inspector (CI) Y Krishna Reddy said that all the victims belonged to Jyothinagar in Karimnagar town. He also mentioned that the car was moving at a very high speed when the incident happened, killing four persons inside the car on the spot. 

Four speeding tickets in just six months

During investigation, the police officials found that the said car (TS-02-ER-7477) had received four tickets for speeding in the last six months.  The car still has pending challans worth Rs 4,140 against it for speeding. According to sources, the vehicle was moving at a speed of 100 kmph when the incident occurred.On learning about the incident, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed their shock and condolences to the bereaved family members.

