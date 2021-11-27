STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Muslims rally against former UP Waqf Board chairman for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad

Muslim leader Mushtaq Malik alleged that in his book, Wasim Rizvi had included objectionable statements that were made with the intention of outraging the religious sentiments of the community.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims take out a rally against former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, condemning his remarks against Prophet Muhammad, in Old City on Friday, Nov 26, 2021

Muslims take out a rally against former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, condemning his remarks against Prophet Muhammad, in Old City on Friday, Nov 26, 2021. (Photo | Express, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive protest was staged in Old City on Friday against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi for ‘hurting’ the sentiments of the Muslim community by publishing a 
controversial book on the Prophet — ‘Muhammad Islamic Religion, and Muslims’ — recently. The protesters alleged that he had insulted the Prophet in the book. 

Organised by Tehreek-e-Muslim Shaban, the rally was flagged off in Yakutpura and thousands of protesters walked all the way to Dabeerpura, carrying black flags and raising slogans against Rizvi. They demanded that the Centre ban his book and recall the ones that were already in the market. They also called for strict action against Rizvi.  

Muslim leader Mushtaq Malik alleged that in his book, Rizvi had included objectionable statements that were made with the intention of outraging the religious sentiments of the community. Malik said, “Rizvi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of Muslims. It appears that he wants a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh. That is perhaps why he is fuming against Islam. Muslims will not tolerate such practices. The government should ban his book immediately and take stringent action against him.”Multiple cases were registered against Rizvi across Telangana over the last few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi book Hyderabad Prophet Mohammad
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp