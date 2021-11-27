South African variant could lead to new wave: Expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a new variant, B.1.1.529, popularly referred to as the South African variant, doctors and experts emphasise the urgent need to quit complacency over masking up. They have warned against mass gatherings and the need to boost the vaccine drive.

“There is a high possibility that this variant could lead to a new wave as South Africa has porous borders and it could have spread in the whole region. Also, by nature this particular variant has more mutations,” explains Dr. Rangareddy Burri, president of Infection Control Academy of India.

He explains that this particular variant has more spike proteins, making it more transmissible as it would latch on easily. “In a way, the information available conveys that it has both abilities of Delta and Beta variant,” added Dr. Burri.

Doctors stress that all stakeholders must step up the fight. “There must be an increase in genome sequencing in terms of government response. In terms of citizen response, there must be an increase in masking and speeding up of vaccinations. Despite this variant having more mutations, third waves are not known to be more disruptive but the need for caution is necessary,” says Dr Kiran Madhala, Associate Professor Anaesthesiology, Nizamabad Government College.

At the moment, the Centre has issued new guidelines asking every passenger coming from affected countries, especially South Africa, to be tested and quarantined and their samples sequenced.