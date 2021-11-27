STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

South African variant could lead to new wave: Expert

Union government has issued new guidelines asking every passenger coming from affected countries, especially South Africa, to be tested and quarantined and their samples sequenced. 

Published: 27th November 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a new variant, B.1.1.529, popularly referred to as the South African variant, doctors and experts emphasise the urgent need to quit complacency over masking up. They have warned against mass gatherings and the need to boost the vaccine drive.

“There is a high possibility that this variant could lead to a new wave as South Africa has porous borders and it could have spread in the whole region. Also, by nature this particular variant has more mutations,” explains Dr. Rangareddy Burri, president of Infection Control Academy of India.

He explains that this particular variant has more spike proteins, making it more transmissible as it would latch on easily. “In a way, the information available conveys that it has both abilities of Delta and Beta variant,” added Dr. Burri.

Doctors stress that all stakeholders must step up the fight. “There must be an increase in genome sequencing in terms of government response. In terms of citizen response, there must be an increase in masking and speeding up of vaccinations. Despite this variant having more mutations, third waves are not known to be more disruptive but the need for caution is necessary,” says Dr Kiran Madhala, Associate Professor Anaesthesiology, Nizamabad Government College.

At the moment, the Centre has issued new guidelines asking every passenger coming from affected countries, especially South Africa, to be tested and quarantined and their samples sequenced. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South African variant Coronavirus pandemic Covid 19
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp