STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tiger kills 4 cows in Telangana's Nelavancha forest area

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the residents of those villages that fall under Mahabubabad, Gudur, Pakal and Kothaguda forest limits.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tiger in a forest area used for representational purpose (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A day after a few residents of Narayanapuram village in Bayyaram mandal spotted a tiger in Rakasigutta forest, the big cat reportedly killed four cows at Nelavancha village in the district, on Thursday night. The village is situated adjacent to the Nelavancha forest.

On learning about tiger movement, the authorities had deployed three special teams to monitor the situation and set up camera traps to nab the big cat. Soon after learning about the incident, Nelavancha villagers contacted the Gudur FRO, who in turn sent special teams to the spot. Meanwhile, fear has gripped the residents of those villages that fall under Mahabubabad, Gudur, Pakal and Kothaguda forest limits.

Speaking to the media, Gudur Forest Range Officer (FRO) V Rammurthy said that they were on high alert and were constantly monitoring the movement of the big cat. They have also requested the villagers not to venture into the forest area alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Tiger kills cows Nelavancha forest area Gudur Forest range
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp