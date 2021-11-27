Tiger kills 4 cows in Telangana's Nelavancha forest area

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A day after a few residents of Narayanapuram village in Bayyaram mandal spotted a tiger in Rakasigutta forest, the big cat reportedly killed four cows at Nelavancha village in the district, on Thursday night. The village is situated adjacent to the Nelavancha forest.

On learning about tiger movement, the authorities had deployed three special teams to monitor the situation and set up camera traps to nab the big cat. Soon after learning about the incident, Nelavancha villagers contacted the Gudur FRO, who in turn sent special teams to the spot. Meanwhile, fear has gripped the residents of those villages that fall under Mahabubabad, Gudur, Pakal and Kothaguda forest limits.

Speaking to the media, Gudur Forest Range Officer (FRO) V Rammurthy said that they were on high alert and were constantly monitoring the movement of the big cat. They have also requested the villagers not to venture into the forest area alone.