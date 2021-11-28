STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t grow paddy in Rabi, orders Telangana

The TRS MPs are expected to raise the matter in Parliament and ask the Centre to procure the entire Kharif rice produced in the State, as is being done in Punjab. 

Published: 28th November 2021 08:49 AM

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility in Ranipet

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT is official now. The State does not want its farmers to cultivate paddy in the Rabi (Yasangi) season. The decision comes in the wake of the Centre’s decision that it would not buy parboiled rice from Telangana at all. 

Ramulu, a farmer, watches his paddy
burn after he set fire to it at the Dubbaka
market yard on Saturday

As the Central government made it crystal clear that it would procure only 40 lakh tonnes of Kharif rice from the State and decided not to buy Rabi rice, the State government too appeared to come to terms with the Centre’s call. A day after the Centre-State talks in Delhi on Friday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed farmers not to raise paddy in Rabi, as the Centre said it would not procure parboiled rice.

While denying media reports that the Centre had stopped procuring rice from Telangana, the Central government on Saturday clarified that rice procurement will take place as per the agreement with the State.
“All paddy procurements in Telangana are continuing and will continue to take place as before at existing MSPs, as per the MoU signed between the Telangana government and the FCI,” a spokesperson of the Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified.

The Centre has already indicated to the State that it would procure 40 lakh tonnes of Kharif rice, and  that the FCI would not procure Rabi rice. But, Telangana has demanded that the Centre procure more Kharif rice, on which the Centre has not given any assurance. The TRS MPs are expected to raise the matter in Parliament and ask the Centre to procure the entire Kharif rice produced in the State, as is being done in Punjab. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a TRS Parliamentary Party meeting here on Sunday, where he is expected to give directions to party MPs on the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament, to begin from Monday.  

