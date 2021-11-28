STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If you’re ready to spill blood, I’ll lead fight: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to cadre

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in his address, directed the party workers to continuously expose the lies, failures and false propaganda of the TRS leadership from the district to booth levels.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders at the State executive meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told party workers to be prepared to make sacrifices and spill their blood in their fight against the TRS government, while assuring that he would lead from the front till the saffron flag was hoisted on the Golconda fort, whether the Assembly elections were held in 2022 or 2023.

Addressing the State executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, which concluded on Saturday, he said that an astrologer had told the Chief Minister his political downfall had begun and that he would meet his end like Shishupala in Mahabharata. 

Sanjay Kumar added that another astrologer had told him that good days were ahead for the people, with the poor getting justice and mother Telangana being freed from shackles, and that bloodshed was imminent. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s family members were fighting on the dining table at Pragathi Bhavan for his post and the reason of his visit to Delhi was fully personal. “He did not even request for an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was instead spreading lies that he was denied an appointment,” the Karimnagar MP alleged.

Stating that the Praja Sangrama Yatra launched by him would resume between December 17 and 20, he said that the rally had set the tone for exposing the ruling party’s failures and changing the political status-quo. 

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in his address, directed the party workers to continuously expose the lies, failures and false propaganda of the TRS leadership from the district to booth levels.  Asking KCR if he really felt that a Dalit couldn’t be the next Chief Minister, Kishan ‘offered’ to depute BJP workers as volunteers for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme across the State.

