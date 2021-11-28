Medchal varsity shut for 2 weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 25 students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tech Mahindra University in Medchal, the District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) asked for the closure of the university for two weeks. This comes in light of the fact that nearly 1,300 students are susceptible and could have been exposed to the virus.“We have advised a 15-day home isolation for every person on the campus. The university has declared leave for all,” said DMHO Dr Mallikarjun.