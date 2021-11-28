Revanth asks Telangana to use revenue from liquor applications to procure paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the massive amount of funds generated from liquor applications, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that if the State government was serious about providing succour to farmers, half those funds was enough to procure paddy from farmers.

Addressing party workers and farmers who had gathered in large numbers on the first day of the ‘Vari Deeksha’ programme organised by TPCC’s Kisan Cell at Indira Park, Revanth said that KCR didn’t have the right to continue as the Chief Minister, if he failed to procure paddy from farmers.

Raising questions about the ‘over-hyped’ Delhi visit of the Chief Minister, he alleged that BJP leaders had stopped visiting IKP centres after KCR’s tour. “The TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin and incompetency on the part of both Modi and KCR are causing hardship to farmers. They both will be hanged at the Ambedkar statues, if they fail to procure the paddy in time,” he cautioned.

Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while criticising the Chief Minister for the inordinate delay in purchasing the paddy, expressed doubts over whether the government had colluded with the rice millers. “By delaying the purchase, the government has been forcing the farmers to sell off their produce to millers at `1,300 or `1,400 per quintal, while the MSP is `1,960 per quintal,” he said.

The deeksha aimed to mount pressure on the government to procure paddy and will continue on Sunday as well. It received support from Left parties like CLP (ML) New Democracy, independent farmers organisation Rythu Swarajya Vedika and other groups. Congress leaders, including Revanth, camped at Dharna Chowk for the night.

Modi, KCR will be hanged: TPCC chief

