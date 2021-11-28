STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth asks Telangana to use revenue from liquor applications to procure paddy

Raising questions about the ‘over-hyped’ Delhi visit of the Chief Minister, he alleged that BJP leaders had stopped visiting IKP centres after KCR’s tour.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Despite political rifts, TPCC leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy share a light moment during the Vari Deeksha staged at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Despite political rifts, TPCC leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revanth Reddy share a light moment during the Vari Deeksha staged at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the massive amount of funds generated from liquor applications, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that if the State government was serious about providing succour to farmers, half those funds was enough to procure paddy from farmers. 

Addressing party workers and farmers who had gathered in large numbers on the first day of the ‘Vari Deeksha’ programme organised by TPCC’s Kisan Cell at Indira Park, Revanth said that KCR didn’t have the right to continue as the Chief Minister, if he failed to procure paddy from farmers. 

Raising questions about the ‘over-hyped’ Delhi visit of the Chief Minister, he alleged that BJP leaders had stopped visiting IKP centres after KCR’s tour. “The TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin and incompetency on the part of both Modi and KCR are causing hardship to farmers. They both will be hanged at the Ambedkar statues, if they fail to procure the paddy in time,” he cautioned. 

Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while criticising the Chief Minister for the inordinate delay in purchasing the paddy, expressed doubts over whether the government had colluded with the rice millers. “By delaying the purchase, the government has been forcing the farmers to sell off their produce to millers at `1,300 or `1,400 per quintal, while the MSP is `1,960 per quintal,” he said. 

The deeksha aimed to mount pressure on the government to procure paddy and will continue on Sunday as well. It received support from Left parties like CLP (ML) New Democracy, independent farmers organisation Rythu Swarajya Vedika and other groups. Congress leaders, including Revanth, camped at Dharna Chowk for the night. 

Modi, KCR will be hanged: TPCC chief
Raising questions about the CM’s ‘over-hyped’ Delhi visit, he said, “The TRS and BJP are two sides 
of the same coin and incompetency on the part of both Modi and KCR are causing hardships to farmers. Both of them will be hanged at Ambedkar statues, if they fail to procure the paddy in time” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Congress Telangana
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp