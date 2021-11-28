STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven new shelter homes come up at major Hyderabad hospitals

A shelter home constructed by the GHMC for patients belonging to economically backward classes and their attendants at the Koti ENT Hospital in Hyderabad.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to patients belonging to economically backward classes and their attendants, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constructed as many as seven shelter homes on the premises of various government and private hospitals.

The new shelter homes have come up at Osmania General Hospital (Rs 3.37 crore), ENT Hospital (Rs 2.98 crore),  Niloufer (Rs 2.60 crore), Mahavir (Rs 95 lakh), Punjagutta NIMS (Rs 3.10 crore), Koti Maternity (Rs 1.96 crore) and Nampally Area Hospital (Rs 1 crore). Hospital development committees have been entrusted with the task of maintaining these shelter homes.

While the one at the ENT Hospital can accommodate 108 people, both men and women, 126 people can stay at the shelter home in Osmania General Hospital, 76 at Mahavir, 192 at Niloufer, 160 at Koti Maternity, 115 at NIMS and 100 persons at Nampally Area Hospital.

Sources say that people suffering from various chronic diseases belonging to various parts of the State come to these government and private hospitals in Hyderabad for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, the financially weak and poor come to government hospitals without going to private and corporate ones. 
The State government started taking steps to construct night shelters at major government hospitals to overcome the difficulties faced by the patient as well as their family members.

Hundreds can stay

While the shelter home at ENT Hospital can accommodate 108 people, 126 people can stay at the one at OGH, 76 at Mahavir, 192 at Niloufer, 160 at Koti Maternity, 115 at NIMS and 100  at Nampally Area Hospital

