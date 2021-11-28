STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreedhar Rao faces case for encroaching Gachibowli land

However, since he was not available at home, the notices were affixed on the gate of his house at Jubilee Hills.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police registered a criminal trespass case against Sandhya Convention Managing Director S Sreedhar Rao at Gachibowli police station on Saturday after a woman lodged a complaint with them. The woman, who owns a 490 sq. yards plot at FCI layout in Gachibowli, stated that Sreedhar Rao had been harassing her by blocking access to her property.

Her property is surrounded by plots owned by Sreedhar Rao and his firms. When Sreedhar Rao approached the woman to sell her plot, she refused. Since then, he was creating trouble by removing boundary stones, dumping boulders in her land, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the police issued notices to Sreedhar Rao asking him to appear for questioning in connection with an old case reported against him at Gachibowli police station. However, since he was not available at home, the notices were affixed on the gate of his house at Jubilee Hills. Earlier, officials from Raidurgam and Sanath Nagar police stations, who also issued notices to him, affixed them on the house as he was not available.

Sreedhar Rao, who had come out of prison after the Telangana High Court granted him bail, has allegedly not reported to the police since then. Earlier, a cheating case and a case of sexually threatening his bodyguard were registered against Sreedhar Rao at Raidurgam and Sanath Nagar police stations respectively.

Mired in controversies
After being granted bail by High Court on November 19, Sreedhar Rao’s gym trainer-cum-bodyguard accused him of forced unnatural intercourse. A case was registered under Sections 377, 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC. In the other case, he was booked under Sections 406, 420, 506, 509 of the IPC on the ground that he had cheated many people on the pretext of selling property

Comments

