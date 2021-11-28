Telangana Cabinet to meet on November 29 to discuss ongoing paddy procurement issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State cabinet will meet at Pragati Bhavan on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been asked to make necessary arrangements for the meeting.

The cabinet meeting is being held in the backdrop of the Centre not acquiescing to the demand of the state government to lift 90 per cent of Kharif paddy and refusal to procure parboiled rice from rabi season.

Only yesterday, the chief secretary advised the farmers to go in for alternative crops in rabi which will begin in December as the centre has made it clear that it would not procure any rabi rice from Telangana.