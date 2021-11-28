STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS downfall will begin in K’nagar, says Ravinder

Published: 28th November 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Independent candidate Ravinder Singh meets with another TRS rebel candidate Sarabudla Prabhakar Reddy at a private hotel in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the campaigning for Local Body MLC elections intensified on Saturday, rebel candidate and former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh alleged that the TRS party was neglecting the leaders who had participated in the Telangana movement and prioritising ‘outsiders’ instead.

Ravinder, who quit the TRS and is contesting as an Independent candidate, addressed the media in Karimnagar. “Leaders like Padi Koushik Reddy, L Ramana, and T Bhanu Prasad Rao never worked for a separate State,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the TRS had hatched a plan to reject his nomination even though his documents were all genuine. “For the last 12 years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been promising me the MLC post. He never kept his word and therefore, the downfall of the TRS will begin in Karimnagar,” Ravinder said.

He said, “Bhanu Prasad Rao has been working as an MLC for the last 12 years. But he has never worked for the local bodies and public representatives.  They are now against him, and this time, they won’t vote for him.”

Ravinder  criticised the Chief Minister for giving posts to B Vinod Kumar and K Kavitha , who were defeated in Parliamentary elections. “Within four months of their defeat, the CM gave them different posts. So what about the other candidates who lost under TRS banner,” he asked. He requested the voters to take money from the TRS, but vote for him instead. 

