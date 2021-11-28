VHP objects to relocation of Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have warned that they would make an appeal to thousands of karsevaks to build a temple at the demolished site of Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple in Film Nagar on December 11 if the builder, who demolished the temple, didn’t reconstruct the temple at the very location in an area of 2,000 square yards, as promised by him earlier.

Addressing the media at the VHP office in Koti on Saturday, VHP city president Srinivasa Raja said that the builder, named Sudhakar Reddy, had purchased 14 acres of government land and demolished an old Hanuman temple located on a hillock on that land.

“The next day he came to our office and shed tears, assuring us that he would rebuild the temple and assign it to a trust, but has now started constructing the temple close to a nala, which was not what he had given us in writing,” Raja told Express.

According to Bajrang Dal convener Subhash Chander, Venkatesam, the local corporator from BJP, along with his family members, had brutally assaulted Arun, a BJP worker who was actively advocating rebuilding of the temple and had even approached the Lokayukta on the issue.