STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

VHP objects to relocation of Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple

Published: 28th November 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have warned that they would make an appeal to thousands of karsevaks to build a temple at the demolished site of Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple in Film Nagar on December 11 if the builder, who demolished the temple, didn’t reconstruct the temple at the very location in an area of 2,000 square yards, as promised by him earlier.

Addressing the media at the VHP office in Koti on Saturday, VHP city president Srinivasa Raja said that the builder, named Sudhakar Reddy, had purchased 14 acres of government land and demolished an old Hanuman temple located on a hillock on that land. 

“The next day he came to our office and shed tears, assuring us that he would rebuild the temple and assign it to a trust, but has now started constructing the temple close to a nala, which was not what he had given us in writing,” Raja told Express.

According to Bajrang Dal convener Subhash Chander, Venkatesam, the local corporator from BJP, along with his family members, had brutally assaulted Arun, a BJP worker who was actively advocating rebuilding of the temple and had even approached the Lokayukta on the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple Vishwa Hindu Parishad
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp