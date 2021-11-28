STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WDCW Dept takes up efforts to assist kids in extracurricular activities

The innovative is aimed at helping young children polish their talents after the pandemic-induced lockdowns hit their academic life. 

Published: 28th November 2021 09:01 AM

Children belonging to a Child Care Institute attend a virtual weekend camp organised by the WDCW Department

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to encourage and assist schoolchildren in extracurricular activities such as art and craft, the Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) Department has started organising weekend camps. The innovative is aimed at helping young children polish their talents after the pandemic-induced lockdowns hit their academic life. 

The virtual camps are primarily targeted for children in Child Care Institutes (CCIs) in the State. Trainers guide and help children take up extracurricular activities such as art, Vedic maths, Yoga etc.“There is a rising need to help children develop their special skills. It’s our responsibility to help them for the betterment of the society,” says Divya Devarajan, Commissioner, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

The initiative will help kids in about 300 CCIs. The camps would not only help kids improve their talents, but also help them improve life skills and those knacks required to manage day-to-day activities.This project was initially implemented during summer in Rangareddy district under the child welfare committees which benefitted nearly 1,223 children who attended the camps in 30 centres.

These camps also included activities such as health education, drama and essay writing. “The project utilises technology to link multiple centres over video calls and zoom sessions. We are encouraging both physical and mental stimulation activities to help children navigate in these times,” says an official from the department.

