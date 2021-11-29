STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Accept our paddy, beg Telangana farmers; no space, say millers

Upset farmers are recording the voices of millers as they reject their paddy and are sharing them online in hope of government intervention.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility. (Representational photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The fate of farmers who had brought their Kharif paddy to procurement centres over two weeks ago hangs in the balance as rice millers continue to refuse their crop. Ellala Rajashekar, a farmer from Itkyala village in Jagtial district, had filled his gunny bags with 42.5 kg of paddy each and had unloaded them at an IKP centre about 15 days ago. As he returned home, he received a phone call from the IKP centre, stating that rice millers weren’t accepting his produce as there’s excess paddy in his bags.

Ordinarily, a bag can have 40 kg of paddy in it. But farmers usually stuff another 2 kg of paddy, citing moisture content and dust, so they can sell their produce off quickly. Another farmer named Ganga Reddy said that if the millers force them to remove 2 kg of paddy from every bag, they will face heavy losses.  

Upset over the developments, farmers have begun recording the voices of millers as they verbally reject their paddy and are circulating it across social media platforms, in hopes of government intervention. They want the State to help them sell their existing Kharif produce and give them directions on what to cultivate in the Rabi season.

We are not at fault, claims rice millers

Rice millers, meanwhile, claim that they’re ready to accept paddy from farmers but there’s not enough space to store them. “If the Food Corporation of India (FCI) lifts custom milled rice from our mills, we will have enough space to stock the paddy procured from the farmers,” said Rice Millers’ Association State joint secretary Boinpalli Narsing Rao.

“This is a technical issue. Farmers should understand our concerns too. The government should take necessary action to resolve this issue. We are unnecessarily being blamed,” he said. In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, there are 700 rice mills that work with parboiled and raw rice. It is, in fact, the second-highest rice mill zone in Telangana after Nalgonda district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy produce Telangana paddy farmers Telangana rice mills Paddy troubles
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp