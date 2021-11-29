STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR more ‘intolerant’ post Huzurabad loss, says Eatala Rajender

On the way to his tour of Khammam on Sunday, Rajender made a brief halt at Choutuppal and Suryapet, where he was welcomed by BJP workers.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had turned more intolerant after suffering a loss in the Huzurabad bypoll, and that was the reason he was troubling farmers by not procuring paddy and politicising the procurement issue. On the way to his tour of Khammam on Sunday, Rajender made a brief halt at Choutuppal and Suryapet, where he was welcomed by BJP workers. 

Addressing media persons, he said that as per a survey, Rao was found to be the most inefficient Chief Minister in the entire country, whom people were going to teach a lesson soon. He demanded that the State government should sanction funds for those who owned land and wished to build a 2BHK house. He said Rao had promised funds of Rs 5.05 lakh for each such house during the 2018 elections.

He said that presently, the State government didn’t have funds to pay the hostel bills of students, or to pay arrears for the Aarogyasree scheme. He added that the debt of the State, which was Rs 65,000 crore in 2014, had now mounted to Rs 4 lakh crore, for which the government was paying high monthly interest.

