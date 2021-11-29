STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New variant: RT-PCR test a must for passengers from African, EU nations

Elaborating on the arrangements made, Telangana's Director of Public Health said they had started preparations for the third wave immediately after the second wave.

Health Minister Harish Rao holds a review meeting with Health Department officials in Hyderabad on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passengers arriving from Africa, European countries and Hong Kong to Hyderabad will have to undergo an RT-PCR test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Those who are fully vaccinated will have to undergo home quarantine at their homes after screening and those who are partially or not vaccinated will undergo a test and a quarantine, and their samples will be sent to the CDFD lab for testing.

The practice is being implemented to prevent B.1.1.529 entering Telangana. Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao made these announcements after a review meeting with Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday.

The director said that in the wake of a new variant of Coronavirus sending shock waves across the world, the State health department had decided to enhance screening at the airport to monitor the passengers closely. He made it clear that the department was all set to confront the Omicron variant if it ever entered the State. 

Elaborating on the arrangements made, Dr. Rao said they had started preparations for the third wave immediately after the second wave. Over 10,000 beds were allocated for children. Apart from beds with sufficient oxygen, ventilators are also available in the State. 

However, the DPH warned susceptible and partially vaccinated populations to get themselves fully vaccinated. According to the statistics, 90 per cent of the population has been administered the first dose while the percentage of the second dose is 45 per cent. About 25 lakh people have not even taken the first dose.

Rao has urged citizens to come forward for vaccination and to be vigilant and follow precautionary steps to prevent Covid such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands regularly. He added that cases in Telangana were under control and less than 150 cases were being registered daily.

