STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana paddy procurement issue: CM KCR asks MPs to corner Centre in Parliament

Slamming the Centre’s ambiguous policies, the KCR asked the MPs to fight until the Union government spells out its procurement policy.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks during a TRS Parlimentary Party meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs will confront the Centre asking it to spell out its stand on procurement of paddy from Telangana when the monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

The TRS Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members have been asked by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fight for the protection of the interests of the farmers and the agriculture sector. “The Centre should come out with a uniform national food grain procurement policy for the entire nation,” the Chief Minister said at the Parliamentary party meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday.

Rao felt that the Centre’s ambiguous policies were creating a problem not only for farmers but also for the entire agriculture sector. He demanded that the BJP government should eschew doublespeak on procurement of paddy from Telangana. “The MPs would have to fight until the Centre spells out, in clear and unambiguous terms, what its policy is,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the MPs to corner the Centre for its stepmotherly treatment to the State in the procurement of paddy. The Centre, which was expected to procure 90 per cent of Kharif paddy, was now saying it would procure only 60 lakh tonnes of paddy (40 lakh tonnes of rice).

Members of the parliamentary party expressed their deep sense of dissatisfaction over the Centre not acquiescing to any of the TRS’ demands on procurement of paddy, even though Ministers and officials made a representation on the same to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. 

They expressed anger at the Centre for not clearing the air on how much Rabi paddy it would take from Telangana, even though sowing had started. They sought an annual calendar of how much paddy the Centre would take from the State for both Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Cabinet to discuss paddy issue today

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet will meet at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting is being held in light of the Centre not accepting the state government’s demand to procure 90 per cent of Kharif paddy and the Centre’s refusal to procure parboiled rice in Rabi season.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss preparedness of the Medical and Health Department in facing the possible threat of a third wave of the pandemic due to the new Coronavirus variant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp