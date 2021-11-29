STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Poor hostel facilities in Hyderabad deter Adivasi students

The ST Koya Welfae Hostel has only three toilets which are in very bad shape. As water doesn’t run from the taps, for their every need, these students have to draw water from an underground sump.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many Adivasis, the most marginalised of all the sections, have been pursuing higher education in Hyderabad, though not in very high numbers. Unfortunately, the lack of hostel facilities in Hyderabad has become a deterrent to those who want to pursue their career goals.

ST Koya Welfare Hostel was started in 2008 at Saraswathi Nagar locality in Kothapet, thanks to the efforts of people’s representatives from the tribal communities in the erstwhile AP. There was a time when the old rented building comprising 10 rooms and a study room had accommodated 100 students, but today, only 30-40 students are living there due to lack of basic facilities.

The facility has only three toilets which are in very bad shape, and an open area where the inmates take a shower, clean their utensils and wash their clothes. As water doesn’t run from the taps, for their every need, these students have to draw water from an underground sump. 

Seepage of rainwater has rendered the structure of the entire building weak, with blocks of concrete from the ceilings, staircases and the walls cracking and falling to the ground, putting the inmates’ lives at risk. 
There are 10 tribal welfare hostels in Hyderabad, of which six are being run in government buildings and four on private premises. This is the only hostel exclusively started for Koyas. 

According to a source in the Tribal Welfare Department, after representations given by students and leaders of Adivasi organisations, the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, as well as the ITDA PO has written to the District Collector, requesting a permanent hostel.

The source informed Express that though the department has funds to construct a G+2 structure, due to the unavailability of government land in Hyderabad, the department has contemplated looking for alternative buildings to run this self-managed hostel on rent.

“We need at least 1,000-2,000 square yards of land to build a hostel which can accommodate 250 students. If the Revenue Department can allot the land somewhere in LB Nagar or Uppal, we can construct a spacious hostel,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poor hostel facilities Adivasi students struggles Hyderabad ST Koya welfare hostel
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp