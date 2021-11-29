Poor hostel facilities in Hyderabad deter Adivasi students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many Adivasis, the most marginalised of all the sections, have been pursuing higher education in Hyderabad, though not in very high numbers. Unfortunately, the lack of hostel facilities in Hyderabad has become a deterrent to those who want to pursue their career goals.

ST Koya Welfare Hostel was started in 2008 at Saraswathi Nagar locality in Kothapet, thanks to the efforts of people’s representatives from the tribal communities in the erstwhile AP. There was a time when the old rented building comprising 10 rooms and a study room had accommodated 100 students, but today, only 30-40 students are living there due to lack of basic facilities.

The facility has only three toilets which are in very bad shape, and an open area where the inmates take a shower, clean their utensils and wash their clothes. As water doesn’t run from the taps, for their every need, these students have to draw water from an underground sump.

Seepage of rainwater has rendered the structure of the entire building weak, with blocks of concrete from the ceilings, staircases and the walls cracking and falling to the ground, putting the inmates’ lives at risk.

There are 10 tribal welfare hostels in Hyderabad, of which six are being run in government buildings and four on private premises. This is the only hostel exclusively started for Koyas.

According to a source in the Tribal Welfare Department, after representations given by students and leaders of Adivasi organisations, the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, as well as the ITDA PO has written to the District Collector, requesting a permanent hostel.

The source informed Express that though the department has funds to construct a G+2 structure, due to the unavailability of government land in Hyderabad, the department has contemplated looking for alternative buildings to run this self-managed hostel on rent.

“We need at least 1,000-2,000 square yards of land to build a hostel which can accommodate 250 students. If the Revenue Department can allot the land somewhere in LB Nagar or Uppal, we can construct a spacious hostel,” the source said.