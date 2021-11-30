STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
600 kg ganja seized in Telangana's Sangareddy

The ganja whose value would be around Rs 40 lakh in the open market was being smuggled from Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:10 AM

Six quintals of ganja that the police seized in Sangareddy on Monday, Nov 29, 2021.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police seized six quintals of ganja being smuggled from Tuni in AP East Godavari district to Maharashtra here on Monday. Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said the value of the seized ganja was around Rs 40 lakh in the open market.

After receiving credible information that a large quantity of ganja was being smuggled from AP to Maharashtra via Sangareddy, DSP Balaji started inspection of the vehicles passing through the town.

At 6.30 am, a lorry heading from Hyderabad towards Maharashtra was stopped, and 30 bags of ganja were found in it. The driver, Ganesh Potdar, 28, told the police that he had been promised payment of Rs 50,000 for transporting the ganja.

