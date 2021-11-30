600 kg ganja seized in Telangana's Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy police seized six quintals of ganja being smuggled from Tuni in AP East Godavari district to Maharashtra here on Monday. Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said the value of the seized ganja was around Rs 40 lakh in the open market.

After receiving credible information that a large quantity of ganja was being smuggled from AP to Maharashtra via Sangareddy, DSP Balaji started inspection of the vehicles passing through the town.

At 6.30 am, a lorry heading from Hyderabad towards Maharashtra was stopped, and 30 bags of ganja were found in it. The driver, Ganesh Potdar, 28, told the police that he had been promised payment of Rs 50,000 for transporting the ganja.