Betting racket busted in Warangal, Rs 2.5 crore cash seized

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Kakatiya University Campus police on Monday arrested two bookies for illegally organising online cricket betting and gambling, under Warangal police commissionerate limits, here on Monday. The police seized Rs 2.5 crore cash, seven mobile phones, 43 passbooks of various banks and ATM cards from the alleged bookies.

The arrested persons were Madishetti Prasad, 40 from Hanamkonda and Abhai Vilas Rao Petkar from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house and caught them while they organising online betting and gambling.

Warangal Police Commissioner Dr. Tarun Joshi said Prasad, along with his friends, started organising an online cricket betting racket in 2016 in Hafizpet, and made a lot of money through it. Later, he came in contact with similar rackets in Maharashtra and befriended Abhai, after which the two joined hands.